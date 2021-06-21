Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $1,074,000.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,801,342.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 385,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $58,708,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,590,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 473,521 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at $21,623,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.