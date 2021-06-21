Anoncoin Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $526,882.24 and approximately $1,135.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

