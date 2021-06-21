Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) to Hold

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

BVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bioventus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of BVS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. 171,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 2.38. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $19.51.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bioventus will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $33,020,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,623,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,402,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

