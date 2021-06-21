Belt 1-Day Volume Reaches $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00050511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00118994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00153854 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.65 or 0.99757670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002672 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

