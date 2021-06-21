TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.80

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

TTGPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

