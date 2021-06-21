Scrypta 1-Day Volume Hits $11.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded 60.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $150,612.60 and $11.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00025890 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002411 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002046 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,187,095 coins and its circulating supply is 17,387,095 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

