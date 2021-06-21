Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 71,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,746. The company has a market capitalization of $923.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.97. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $70.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

