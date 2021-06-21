$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,755.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,524 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 770.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,273. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

