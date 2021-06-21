ILCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $3.18 Million (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. ILCOIN has a market cap of $3.18 million and $29,331.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ILCOIN has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007899 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000260 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,677,808,907 coins and its circulating supply is 724,112,487 coins. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

