adbank Hits One Day Volume of $20,680.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. adbank has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $20,680.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, adbank has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00021738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.79 or 0.00669580 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00041128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00080312 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,786,555 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.