SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 34.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $189,780.55 and approximately $313.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00026110 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004010 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000186 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002410 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002054 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,994,304 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

