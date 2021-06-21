$770.47 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post sales of $770.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $773.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $767.30 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $803.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.23. 483,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,597. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,430 shares of company stock worth $9,407,210 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.