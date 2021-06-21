Standard Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $302,041.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001716 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $302,041.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00051295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00121131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00158514 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,153.80 or 1.00553262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

