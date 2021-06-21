Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will report sales of $190.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $194.51 million. Chegg posted sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $797.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $788.00 million to $811.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $969.43 million, with estimates ranging from $943.06 million to $993.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,678.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Chegg by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 215,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,417. Chegg has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -155.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

