Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to announce sales of $135.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.43 million to $138.98 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $133.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $539.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.90 million to $553.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $535.04 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $561.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,541. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

