Rupee Hits Market Cap of $41,884.83 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 55.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $41,884.83 and $13.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001309 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 124% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,641,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

