Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Post $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will announce $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.59. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 619%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,777. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $167.47 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

