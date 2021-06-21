Mina (MINA) Trading Down 44.7% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004826 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $249.99 million and approximately $30.98 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00121572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00159126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,747.06 or 1.01059082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 159,869,771 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

