Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.93 Million

Analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report $68.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.40 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $42.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $256.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.98 million to $257.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $303.73 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $310.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

CSII has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.31. 5,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,842. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.73. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

