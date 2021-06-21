OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $87.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $88.22 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $90.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $356.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.70 million to $364.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $376.45 million, with estimates ranging from $365.63 million to $393.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCFC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.02. 5,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.