GoNetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $184,576.17 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $184,576.17 and $105,313.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,641.85 or 0.99842461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00031924 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00068189 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000780 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

