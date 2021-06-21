Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report sales of $110.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.10 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $84.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $442.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $445.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $443.40 million to $458.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,332. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

