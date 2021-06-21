Analysts Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.01 Million

Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to post sales of $197.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.34 million to $198.10 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $788.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.36 million to $799.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $808.73 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGP. Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

MGP traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,944. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.61%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

