STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.75

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 52643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

STEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$117.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

