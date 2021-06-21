NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $251,684.88 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,294.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $9.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $736.51. 702,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,796,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $629.51. The company has a market cap of $458.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $356.00 and a 12-month high of $775.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,240,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 130,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $68,293,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

