David Sponsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 554,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, David Sponsel sold 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $479,100.00.

On Monday, April 26th, David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $242,332.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $16.01. 21,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,477. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,875,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,490,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

