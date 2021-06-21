$573.24 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report $573.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $661.00 million and the lowest is $507.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $103.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 456.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $165,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after buying an additional 4,736,383 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.63. 239,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,965. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

