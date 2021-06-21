FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.45 Million

Brokerages expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to announce $385.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.81 million and the highest is $408.93 million. FirstCash reported sales of $412.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 2.2% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in FirstCash by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in FirstCash by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

FCFS stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,356. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.26. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

