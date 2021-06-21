$76.65 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post sales of $76.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.77 million. The Bancorp reported sales of $70.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year sales of $312.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.94 million to $312.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $340.92 million, with estimates ranging from $337.69 million to $344.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of The Bancorp stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. 20,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.43. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,143,000 after purchasing an additional 344,270 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,224,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,002,000 after buying an additional 78,718 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 101,070 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.