Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 485,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,055,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $1,129,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,254,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.32. 39,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,089. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 148.60 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 603.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in eXp World by 476.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 33,386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 661.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in eXp World by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

