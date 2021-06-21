American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells $3,412,200.00 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AXP stock traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.85. 320,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,094. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.42. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.