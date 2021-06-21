BTMX (BTMX) Market Cap Reaches $345.10 Million

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. BTMX has a market capitalization of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00056990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.13 or 0.00685097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00080648 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

