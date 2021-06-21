ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.83.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.69. 13,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,884. ResMed has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $242.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ResMed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in ResMed by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ResMed by 102.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.