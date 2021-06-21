Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 38,421 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

VZ traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.23. 198,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,670,516. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

