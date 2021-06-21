Lossless Reaches Market Capitalization of $872,551.95 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $872,551.95 and approximately $989,564.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00121838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00160126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,571.53 or 1.00379861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,770,773 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

