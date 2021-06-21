Analysts Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Target Price at $36.60

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of WMG stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.35. 12,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,712. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.79. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

