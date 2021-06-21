Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives $4.66 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAVVF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.08 million, a PE ratio of 348.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.98. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.