Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.37). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

STNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 368,375 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 270,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $3,917,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.79. 41,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

