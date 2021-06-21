Analysts Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Target Price at $30.75

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

VICI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.04. 208,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,988. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

