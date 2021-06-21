Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $338,833.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,448.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,940.63 or 0.05980695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.88 or 0.01500475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00414320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00134005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.64 or 0.00695376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00417093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007674 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00041028 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.