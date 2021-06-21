Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.46.

PGRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGRE traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,269. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

