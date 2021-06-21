Reef Price Tops $0.0165 on Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. Reef has a market capitalization of $208.93 million and $36.64 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00087337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00022358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.28 or 0.00685044 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

