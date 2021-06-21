Dr. Martens’ (DOCMF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DOCMF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Dr. Martens stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $5.95. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

