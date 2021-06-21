BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 56,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,693. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.20.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
