BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 56,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,693. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.