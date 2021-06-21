Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Herc posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HRI. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded up $5.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after purchasing an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

