bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on BPOSY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

bpost SA/NV stock remained flat at $$12.85 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.20 and a beta of 1.14. bpost SA/NV has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

