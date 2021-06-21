United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of USM stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.36. 2,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,511 shares of company stock valued at $632,748. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 14.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 48,366 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 21.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 104,820 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 50.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $1,204,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

