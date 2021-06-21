Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Purchases 243 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,336.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,334.76.

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$64.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$61.48. The company has a market cap of C$62.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.13.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

