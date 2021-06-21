Pluton (PLU) Price Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Pluton has a market cap of $3.96 million and $348,270.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $4.64 or 0.00014275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pluton has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00056569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.43 or 0.00680528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00080418 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

