Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Up 7.6%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s share price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.77. 14,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 607,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $833.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.95.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

